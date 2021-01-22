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Self Running electronic motor prototype 2 of 3
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111 views • January 22, 2021
http://www.witts.ws - Self Running Electronic Generator.
This clip shows an interesting phenomenon when the main power is disconnected and energy increases dramatically, even though a normal motor would stop dead.
The batteries used to power the rotor increase in voltage after running, and the amperage is shown going backwards into the batteries, showing they are being charged.
This is very similar to the delay line motor that runs with no batteries in a previous video:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CkBNzX
and
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CkBNzX...
See http://www.witts.ws/faq for more information about WITTS, and contact us there to schedule a consultation.
Visit our website http://www.witts.ws
or email us at [email protected]
This clip shows an interesting phenomenon when the main power is disconnected and energy increases dramatically, even though a normal motor would stop dead.
The batteries used to power the rotor increase in voltage after running, and the amperage is shown going backwards into the batteries, showing they are being charged.
This is very similar to the delay line motor that runs with no batteries in a previous video:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CkBNzX
and
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CkBNzX...
See http://www.witts.ws/faq for more information about WITTS, and contact us there to schedule a consultation.
Visit our website http://www.witts.ws
or email us at [email protected]
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