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THE CDC CAUGHT INFLATING DEATHS BY 1600% AND VIOLATING FEDERAL LAW [2021-02-13] - VINCENT JAMES (VIDEO)
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630 views • February 13, 2021
THE CDC CAUGHT INFLATING DEATHS BY 1600% AND VIOLATING FEDERAL LAW [2021-02-13] - VINCENT JAMES (VIDEO)
This is why the total deaths in America in 2020 was actually lower than each of the 5 previous years. The Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic is well known by those that tune out Mainstream Media News and do their own research. The DEMONrats were able to IMPRISON A NATION AND THE WORLD by substituting Covid-19 as the "FAKE" Cause of Death, but what got them CAUGHT RED-HANDED is that they weren't able to increase the total number of people that actually died, and that is what got the Mainstream Media, WHO, CDC, Big Tech, Big Pharma, and the Medical Mafia. It is time to tear down the UN, WHO, and execute or life imprison FAUCI, BIRX, GATES, and many other DEMONrat politicians.
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Vincent James O'Connor @ The Red Elephant
https://theredelephants.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
This is why the total deaths in America in 2020 was actually lower than each of the 5 previous years. The Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic is well known by those that tune out Mainstream Media News and do their own research. The DEMONrats were able to IMPRISON A NATION AND THE WORLD by substituting Covid-19 as the "FAKE" Cause of Death, but what got them CAUGHT RED-HANDED is that they weren't able to increase the total number of people that actually died, and that is what got the Mainstream Media, WHO, CDC, Big Tech, Big Pharma, and the Medical Mafia. It is time to tear down the UN, WHO, and execute or life imprison FAUCI, BIRX, GATES, and many other DEMONrat politicians.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Vincent James O'Connor @ The Red Elephant
https://theredelephants.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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