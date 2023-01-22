Welcome To Proverbs Club.Stop Arguing.
Proverbs 20:3 (NIV).
3) It is to one’s honor to avoid strife,
but every fool is quick to quarrel.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
It is honorable to be civil.
But fools prefer conflict.
