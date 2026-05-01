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Jaski - "Breeze" - In A Filthy Manner - [Funk/Jazz]
Spank Me Tender
Spank Me Tender
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Funk / Jazz band from Monmouth, NJ

Look for Jaski on any online music store or streaming service!!!

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Filthy-Manner-Jaski/dp/B000CAH3AI

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/2feZLY0NwSwoIcwn8bc1fU

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/jaski/1732255558


Alex McDaniel - singer/guitar

Damien Ball - bass

Lew Rosengrant - drums

John Hopper - flute

Steve Tuzeneu - tenor sax


Jaski is a band born of pure, unadulterated Sauce. 'What is Sauce?' you may ask. Sauce is the stuff that makes your head nod, your booty shake and your mind quiver with aural goodness. A quintet from the New Jersey Shore, Jaski has spent the last few years playing venues and festivals all over the East Coast, spreading their own mixture of Funk-Jazz music across the land. Jaski has two albums of original music, dozens of reliable and surprising cover tunes, and new songs are always in development. Their music can be heard on numerous New Jersey radio stations, a compilation album, the Harley Davidson 100th Anniversary DVD, and elsewhere..... Jaski has shared bills with numerous national acts such as: Soulive, Medeski Martin & Wood, Topaz, Keller Williams, Karl Denson, Jimmy Cliff, The Roots and many others. With their sophomore album, Jersey funksters Jaski have laid down the dirtiest, nastiest grooves for your enjoyment. From the furious hard funk of 'Filthy Manor' to the smooth groove of 'Good to You' to the latin sauce of 'Breeze'. Jaski is known for their big group vocals, high energy and jazzy turnarounds that will delight ears as well as your ass. Lew Rosengrant on drums, and Alex McDaniel on guitar and vocals, and Damien Ball on bass keep the groove moving wile John Hopper on flute and Steve Tuzeneu on tenor sax sing out sweet horn lines. Guest appearances by Eric Safka on Organ and Ron Alvarado on Congas brings this album together.

Keywords
musicrockmusic videoindie musicindie rockjazzalt rockalternative rockfunk rockfunkbreezejazz rockjaskiin a filthy mannerlatin jazz
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