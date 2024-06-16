BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Signs Show World War & Russian Nuke Attack on U.S. Near? - End Time Headlines [mirrored]
Raymond7779
Raymond7779
396 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
467 views • 10 months ago

Mirrored copy (excerpt from 1:17 to 38:43) of "Are We About To See Checkmate For The United States Of America?" posted 14 June 2024 on the End Time Headlines channel on YouTube.

URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pmiHjvwquDI

.

ORIGINAL VIDEO DESCRIPTION:

In tonight's podcast, we discuss the possibility of America suffering a military strike from Russia in the near future.

.

THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.

.

Fair Use Notice:

This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.

.

Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!

.

BACKUP CHANNELS:

YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/

YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w

BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/

BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/

Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779

Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779

Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779

Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155

Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]

Parler.com [discontinued Oct 2021]

.

Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."

.

John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."

.

Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"

.

God bless you. Maranatha!

Keywords
attackamericabiblechristjesusrussiaworlduschristianprophecychinawarusaww3end timesrevelationnuclearnukeantichristnatosubmarinesub
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy