The Refusers “Eat the Bugs” - Official music video

Why we need to give insects the role they deserve in our food systems" (according to the WEF)
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/07/why-we-need-to-give-insects-the-role-they-deserve-in-our-food-systems/
spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/3uK7P94vOMoeKCx2YlMf7u
Mirrored - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_dl5XJr3OT8
The Refusers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.