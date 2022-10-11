The Refusers “Eat the Bugs” - Official music video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Why we need to give insects the role they deserve in our food systems" (according to the WEF)
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/07/why-we-need-to-give-insects-the-role-they-deserve-in-our-food-systems/
spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/3uK7P94vOMoeKCx2YlMf7u
Mirrored - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_dl5XJr3OT8
The Refusers