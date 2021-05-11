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TLAV: FURTHER EVIDENCE THAT SARS-COV-2 GENES CAN INTEGRATE WITH HUMAN DNA & WHAT THAT MEANS FOR YOU (MIRRORED)
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TLAV: FURTHER EVIDENCE THAT SARS-COV-2 GENES CAN INTEGRATE WITH HUMAN DNA & WHAT THAT MEANS FOR YOU (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel The Last American Vagabond at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oWPV2QxdHQc/

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.

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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
vaccinednabill gatesmhranhsgenesadverse reactionpfizercoronaviruscovidsars-cov-2indemnitymrna
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