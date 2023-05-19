DUTCHSINSE FORECASTED 7.7 EARTHQUAKE

An extremely large earthquake M7.7 - M8.0 struck the West Pacific next to New Caledonia (West of Fiji). This was forecast to occur, and multiple warnings were issued over the past several days for this event to transpire. They should lift the Tsunami warning soon hopefully! https://www.tsunami.gov/

Check the buoys here: https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/

THANKS TO DUTCHSINSE, BIG UPS!

For the second time in about 24 hours, a Magnitude 7+ earthquake has taken place off New Caledonia in the South Pacific. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an ALERT saying a Tsunami is possible from this earthquake. It was just 24 hours ago that a bigger, 7.7 quake also generated a Tsunami there!

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/another-7-4-quake-tsunami-warning-issued/













