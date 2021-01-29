© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
KGB-STYLE SURVEILLANCE – DEMS WANT TO TURN AMERICA INTO A POLICE STATE ** - Tucker/Gabbard – 26/Jan/2021
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
614 views • January 29, 2021
** STANDING UP FOR WHAT’S RIGHT – FOX NEWS WILL ALWAYS BE THE FREE SPEECH NETWORK
** PLACINT “EQUITY” AT THE CORE OF POLICY DESIGN
** FEDERAL GOVT TO DECIDE WHO IS & ISN’T “PRIVILEGED”
** WE’RE SEEING UNPRECEDENTED PRESS CENSORSHIP
** PARLER’S DESTRUCTION WAS A PIVOT POINT
** CONSERVATIVE JOIN “PARLER” AFTER TWITTER PERMANENTLY SUSPENDS TRUMP’S ACCOUNT
** BIG TECH ONLY WANTS TO CENSOR POLITICAL ENEMIES
** AMAZON LEAVES DANGEROUS MATERIAL ON INTERNET
** AMAZON LEAVES PLENTY OF “GARBAGE” ON THE INTERNET
** TWITTER SUED BY SURVIVOR OF CHILD EXPLOITATION
** “CHANGE THE RELIGION OF THESE PEOPLE”
** DEMS & THE NEW DOMESTIC WAR ON TERROR
** GABBARD: “BUT LET’S BE CLEAR, THE JOHN BRENNANS, ADAM SCHIFFS, AND THE OLIGARCHS IN BIG TECH WHO ARE TRYING TO UNDERMINE OUR CONSTITUTIONALLY-PROTECTED RIGHTS AND TURN OUR COUNTRY INTO A POLICE STATE WITH KGB-STYLE SURVEILLANCE ARE ALSO DOMESTIC ENEMIES AND MUCH MORE POWERFUL AND THEREFORE DANGEROUS THAN THE MOB THAT STORMED THE CAPITOL.”
** TUSI GABBARD CALLS ON BIDEN TO DENOUNCE EFFORTS TO TAKE AWAY OUR CILIL LIBERTIES
** GABBARD: BRENNAN, SCHIFF & BIG TECH OLIGARCHS SHOULD ALSO BE CONSIDERED DOMESTIC ENEMIES
** THE LEFT WILL STOP AT NOTHING TO SILENCE DISSENT
** CANCEL CULTURE RAGE MOB COMES FOR MIKE LINDELL – THE PILLOW GUY
** BOTCOTT TWITTER, FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE, AMAZON, BED BATH & BEYOND, KOELS, KROEGER, HEB, THE SHOPPING CHANNEL, SHOP & HQ
** ERASING MIKE LINDELL: SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNT SUSPENDED & HIS PRODUCTS BANISHED FROM STORES
** CANCEL CULTURE RAGE MOB COMES FOR MYPILLOW CEO
** ALL VOICES MATTER
** TYRANNICAL LEFT WANTS TO SILENCE & BANKRUPT ITS CRITICS
** MIKE LINDELL PERMANENTLY BANNED FROM TWITTER
** FORGET THOSE 20% OFF COUPONS – BED BATH & BEYOND BANS MY PILLOW, SUCCOMBS TO MOB
** The FBI spent 80 years CREATING domestic terrorism; now they will target 80 million voters by labeling them terrorists, too
- Natural News, Lance D. Johnson – 27/Jan/2021
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-27-fbi-target-80-million-voters-labeling-them-terrorists.html#
-- A study by the Center on National Security at Fordham Law School unveiled the FBI’s pervasive role inciting domestic terror. The study investigated 138 domestic terror incidents in the US between 2001 and 2012. Every single one of these incidents involved FBI informants. The informants did not simply observe the terror, nor did they try to thwart it. Instead, the informants played a leading role in carrying out the terror plots. They helped plan the terror and supplied collaborators with weapons. The FBI informants gave instructions and even went as far as recruiting Islamic terrorists. It turns out that “terrorism” is rarely a naturally occurring, self-organized plot. Instead, terrorism is often executed because it is incited, aided and abetted by federal law enforcement agencies.
John Ashcroft’s 2001 Patriot Act was modeled after Joe Biden’s 1994 Omnibus domestic surveillance legislation, which was drafted after the 1994 Oklahoma City bombing. After 9/11, the FBI was reinvented and given new priorities to focus on domestic terrorist surveillance, prevention, disruption and entrapment. Today, Biden is overseeing the greatest witch-hunt in the history of the United States, giving steroids to the original “war on terror,” in an attempt to quash all dissent. Under Biden, the FBI has already been used to “vet” the National Guard troops for political obedience at the inauguration!
FBI wants to make terrorists out of 80 million Trump supporters, target political dissent as criminal
After years of creating domestic terrorism, the FBI now wants to target 80 million Trump voters by labeling them terrorists, too. In order to cover up their involvement in a wide range of crimes and criminal activity, the FBI must now target anyone who thirsts for justice and ensnare anyone who wants government officials to be held accountable for their crimes. Anyone who dares mention election fraud is now a suspicious character. Anyone who dares fight government corruption, tyranny and control is to be seen as an infidel who incites disorder, insurrection and chaos. Anyone who finds the current regime morally repugnant and in violation of the US Constitution is to be targeted and sent to re-education camps. The FBI is quickly becoming a gestapo force, as their war on terror expands to take on all opposition to the elite, untouchable political class.
The FBI is corrupt to the core. They will promise criminals leniency or money if they act as informants. These informants don’t merely observe criminal behavior. They encourage it and implement scripted strategies to frame others. The informants goad their targets, and initiate inflammatory political rhetoric to coerce their targets to incriminate themselves.
Big Tech censorship of Trump and his supporters is a surveillance tactic used to create terrorists out of ordinary citizens
Cont’d --
** PLACINT “EQUITY” AT THE CORE OF POLICY DESIGN
** FEDERAL GOVT TO DECIDE WHO IS & ISN’T “PRIVILEGED”
** WE’RE SEEING UNPRECEDENTED PRESS CENSORSHIP
** PARLER’S DESTRUCTION WAS A PIVOT POINT
** CONSERVATIVE JOIN “PARLER” AFTER TWITTER PERMANENTLY SUSPENDS TRUMP’S ACCOUNT
** BIG TECH ONLY WANTS TO CENSOR POLITICAL ENEMIES
** AMAZON LEAVES DANGEROUS MATERIAL ON INTERNET
** AMAZON LEAVES PLENTY OF “GARBAGE” ON THE INTERNET
** TWITTER SUED BY SURVIVOR OF CHILD EXPLOITATION
** “CHANGE THE RELIGION OF THESE PEOPLE”
** DEMS & THE NEW DOMESTIC WAR ON TERROR
** GABBARD: “BUT LET’S BE CLEAR, THE JOHN BRENNANS, ADAM SCHIFFS, AND THE OLIGARCHS IN BIG TECH WHO ARE TRYING TO UNDERMINE OUR CONSTITUTIONALLY-PROTECTED RIGHTS AND TURN OUR COUNTRY INTO A POLICE STATE WITH KGB-STYLE SURVEILLANCE ARE ALSO DOMESTIC ENEMIES AND MUCH MORE POWERFUL AND THEREFORE DANGEROUS THAN THE MOB THAT STORMED THE CAPITOL.”
** TUSI GABBARD CALLS ON BIDEN TO DENOUNCE EFFORTS TO TAKE AWAY OUR CILIL LIBERTIES
** GABBARD: BRENNAN, SCHIFF & BIG TECH OLIGARCHS SHOULD ALSO BE CONSIDERED DOMESTIC ENEMIES
** THE LEFT WILL STOP AT NOTHING TO SILENCE DISSENT
** CANCEL CULTURE RAGE MOB COMES FOR MIKE LINDELL – THE PILLOW GUY
** BOTCOTT TWITTER, FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE, AMAZON, BED BATH & BEYOND, KOELS, KROEGER, HEB, THE SHOPPING CHANNEL, SHOP & HQ
** ERASING MIKE LINDELL: SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNT SUSPENDED & HIS PRODUCTS BANISHED FROM STORES
** CANCEL CULTURE RAGE MOB COMES FOR MYPILLOW CEO
** ALL VOICES MATTER
** TYRANNICAL LEFT WANTS TO SILENCE & BANKRUPT ITS CRITICS
** MIKE LINDELL PERMANENTLY BANNED FROM TWITTER
** FORGET THOSE 20% OFF COUPONS – BED BATH & BEYOND BANS MY PILLOW, SUCCOMBS TO MOB
** The FBI spent 80 years CREATING domestic terrorism; now they will target 80 million voters by labeling them terrorists, too
- Natural News, Lance D. Johnson – 27/Jan/2021
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-27-fbi-target-80-million-voters-labeling-them-terrorists.html#
-- A study by the Center on National Security at Fordham Law School unveiled the FBI’s pervasive role inciting domestic terror. The study investigated 138 domestic terror incidents in the US between 2001 and 2012. Every single one of these incidents involved FBI informants. The informants did not simply observe the terror, nor did they try to thwart it. Instead, the informants played a leading role in carrying out the terror plots. They helped plan the terror and supplied collaborators with weapons. The FBI informants gave instructions and even went as far as recruiting Islamic terrorists. It turns out that “terrorism” is rarely a naturally occurring, self-organized plot. Instead, terrorism is often executed because it is incited, aided and abetted by federal law enforcement agencies.
John Ashcroft’s 2001 Patriot Act was modeled after Joe Biden’s 1994 Omnibus domestic surveillance legislation, which was drafted after the 1994 Oklahoma City bombing. After 9/11, the FBI was reinvented and given new priorities to focus on domestic terrorist surveillance, prevention, disruption and entrapment. Today, Biden is overseeing the greatest witch-hunt in the history of the United States, giving steroids to the original “war on terror,” in an attempt to quash all dissent. Under Biden, the FBI has already been used to “vet” the National Guard troops for political obedience at the inauguration!
FBI wants to make terrorists out of 80 million Trump supporters, target political dissent as criminal
After years of creating domestic terrorism, the FBI now wants to target 80 million Trump voters by labeling them terrorists, too. In order to cover up their involvement in a wide range of crimes and criminal activity, the FBI must now target anyone who thirsts for justice and ensnare anyone who wants government officials to be held accountable for their crimes. Anyone who dares mention election fraud is now a suspicious character. Anyone who dares fight government corruption, tyranny and control is to be seen as an infidel who incites disorder, insurrection and chaos. Anyone who finds the current regime morally repugnant and in violation of the US Constitution is to be targeted and sent to re-education camps. The FBI is quickly becoming a gestapo force, as their war on terror expands to take on all opposition to the elite, untouchable political class.
The FBI is corrupt to the core. They will promise criminals leniency or money if they act as informants. These informants don’t merely observe criminal behavior. They encourage it and implement scripted strategies to frame others. The informants goad their targets, and initiate inflammatory political rhetoric to coerce their targets to incriminate themselves.
Big Tech censorship of Trump and his supporters is a surveillance tactic used to create terrorists out of ordinary citizens
Cont’d --
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.