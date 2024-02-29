Rabbi Shlomo Lefkowitz says Zionists are causing an unprecedented desecration of God's name, as they 'falsely claim to carry the name of the Jewish people'.
Speaking at a gala event organised by Torah Jews in Brooklyn, NY, he said the ‘true test of being devoted to God’ is by being anti-Zionist.
