Rabbi Shlomo Lefkowitz says - Zionists are Causing an Unprecedented Desecration of God's Name, as they 'Falsely Claim to Carry the Name of the Jewish People'
Rabbi Shlomo Lefkowitz says Zionists are causing an unprecedented desecration of God's name, as they 'falsely claim to carry the name of the Jewish people'.

Speaking at a gala event organised by Torah Jews in Brooklyn, NY, he said the ‘true test of being devoted to God’ is by being anti-Zionist.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3TL0vkdUVpg&ab_channel=MEMO


