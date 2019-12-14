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Ανθελληνικό κέντρο εντός τών τειχών
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206 views • December 14, 2019
Ομιλία του Λοχαγού ε.α Ανδρέα Πετρόπουλου στις 09.12.2019 στα γραφεία του συλλόγου όπου ανάγνωσε άρθρο της εφημερίδας
"Ἑλληνοκρατία", μίλησε για το κέντρο που μηχανεύεται όλα τα δεινά της πατρίδος και που εδρεύει σίγουρα εντός της Ελλάδος αλλά άγνωστο πού συγκεκριμένα.
"Ἑλληνοκρατία", μίλησε για το κέντρο που μηχανεύεται όλα τα δεινά της πατρίδος και που εδρεύει σίγουρα εντός της Ελλάδος αλλά άγνωστο πού συγκεκριμένα.
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