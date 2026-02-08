BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
⚡️Destruction of enemy columns by the 'East' troop group - exclusive footage⚡️
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1348 followers
120 views • 22 hours ago

⚡️The situation in the area of responsibility of the "East" troop group — exclusive footage of the destruction of enemy columns⚡️

🔸As we already reported, against the backdrop of the loud statements of Commander-in-Chief Syrsky and the promise to "turn the situation around" at Gulyai-Pole, the enemy is making suicidal attempts to break through to the depth of the defense at the junction of the Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions - a very problematic area for them, giving this maximum media effect.

🔸To solve these tasks, the enemy concentrated in the area of responsibility of the Far Easterners precisely assault and airborne assault units: 1, 5, 33, 210, 215, 425 assault regiments, 92 assault brigade, 82 and 95 airborne assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

🔸Over the past few days, the "fire brigades" of the Khokhly made several attempts (one of which is in the video) to break through to our rear in two conditional directions: Ternovatoe - Pervomayevoe, and Velikomikhailovka - Berezovoe. The sole purpose of such actions is to plant flags and subsequent media statements about "the return of control along the administrative border of the two regions, which would create the appearance of control in this area of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Despite colossal losses in manpower and equipment,

the enemy needs footage of successes on the front to strengthen his negotiating position.

🔸The enemy's tactic - to send in 3-4 vehicles at a time - does not bring him tangible results. The assault troops fall into a fire pocket of the "East" troop group's weapons, where the passing vehicles are destroyed, and the remaining infantry, if they are lucky, disperses into the forest strips. Over the past week, 4 such attacks were recorded. The enemy continues attempts to break through, using the warming and impenetrable fog, not sparing either equipment or personnel. The number of destroyed UAF vehicles, armored personnel carriers and tanks has already exceeded several dozen, and the number of decimated infantry, confirmed by objective control footage has exceeded a hundred. 

The finale of all these raids is one - the enemy is ruthlessly destroyed by the Far Easterners.

