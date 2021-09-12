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Philippians 1:12-26 JOY OF ADVERSITY
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20 views • September 12, 2021
Session 2 – Philippians 1:12-26 JOY OF ADVERSITY - Believers Can Face Adversity In The Joy Of Knowing The Gospel Is Spread.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-fall-2021-M00100844
Christians in some areas of our world face constant pressure. Intimidation, mob beatings, and government censure are just a few of the difficulties faced. These difficulties seem to encourage and not discourage believers, nor do they keep the gospel from spreading. These believers seem to have a greater focus, just like the focus of an athlete trying to improve or train for a sport. But unlike many athletes, these believers find joy and peace in the middle of the challenges faced.
What are some motivations that might lead a Christian to be a faithful, even joyous, witness in unfavorable circumstances?
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
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🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-fall-2021-M00100844
Christians in some areas of our world face constant pressure. Intimidation, mob beatings, and government censure are just a few of the difficulties faced. These difficulties seem to encourage and not discourage believers, nor do they keep the gospel from spreading. These believers seem to have a greater focus, just like the focus of an athlete trying to improve or train for a sport. But unlike many athletes, these believers find joy and peace in the middle of the challenges faced.
What are some motivations that might lead a Christian to be a faithful, even joyous, witness in unfavorable circumstances?
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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