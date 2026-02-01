BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION, Isaiah 41:8-14, 20260131
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
2 views • 1 day ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly Father, and YAHWEH SHAMMAH, HASHEM SHAMMAH, The LORD YAHWEH Who is HERE and THERE in Ezekiel 48:35! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for calling me into union with my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, my EMMANU-EL, the LORD YAHWEH who is always with me in Matthew 1:33.

Merciful Father, because I have surrendered my life and will to my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ as the Head of Your Church, and to Your Holy Spirit, who is the Comforter, Supervisor, and General Overseer,

You have anointed me, “A Christian and Your humble servant, whom You have chosen, and by faith, the descendant of Father Abraham, Your friend,

Whom You have Graciously taken from the west of Africa, and called from its farthest regions, and said unto me,

‘Thou art My servant; I have chosen thee to lead My Church, and not cast thee away.

10 Fear thou not; for I AM with thee: be not dismayed; for I AM Thy YAHWEH SHAMMAH: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of My Righteousness in Jeremiah 23:6; 33:16.

11 “Behold, all those who were incensed against you and your ordination, shall be ashamed and disgraced if they don’t repent; they shall be as nothing, and those who strove with you shall be rebuked; though you pray for their repentance.

* * * *

Worship our EL ELYON, the MOST HIGH YAHWEH with us: 


FCG Church Weekly Worship:

Sabbath: 10:30 AM-12:00 PM (EST)

Mid-Week: 8:00 PM–9:30 PM (EST)

 

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home  

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

