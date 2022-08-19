Mark Steyn - Victims of the Vax Special.



https://rumble.com/v1gkybx-mark-steyn-victims-of-the-vax-special..html





Streamed live on Jul 13, 2022 A no-nonsense take on the day's news, with Mark Steyn's signature frank views and big name interviews.





Some harrowing stories of relatives of those who have received adverse reactions to the C-19 Jab as well as those who's relatives have died. Some shocking factual stories are told as we learn after this program aired it was reported 5 August 2022 the UK Medicine Regulator confirms COVID-19 Vaccines are at least a shocking 7,402% deadlier than all other Vaccines combined.





https://expose-news.com/2022/08/05/covid-vaccines-7402-percent-deadlier-than-all-other-vaccines/





Confidential Pfizer Documents confirm 82-97% of COVID Vaccinated Pregnant Women sadly lost their Baby during Trial.





https://expose-news.com/2022/08/15/9-in-10-covid-vaccinated-women-lose-baby/





https://expose-news.com/2022/08/19/covid-jabs-75x-deadlier-than-all-vaccines/

COVID Vaccines are at least 75x deadlier than all other Vaccines combined according to Medicine Regulators.





Original Sauce GB News Live Recorded and up;loaded to:-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0YhwBJRreU





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DUNE

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DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





Mark Steyn, Victims of Jabs, Special