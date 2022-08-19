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Mark Steyn - Victims of the Vax Special.
Dune Drifter
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72 views • August 19, 2022

Mark Steyn - Victims of the Vax Special.

https://rumble.com/v1gkybx-mark-steyn-victims-of-the-vax-special..html


Streamed live on Jul 13, 2022 A no-nonsense take on the day's news, with Mark Steyn's signature frank views and big name interviews.


Some harrowing stories of relatives of those who have received adverse reactions to the C-19 Jab as well as those who's relatives have died.  Some shocking factual stories are told as we learn after this program aired it was reported 5 August 2022 the UK Medicine Regulator confirms COVID-19 Vaccines are at least a shocking 7,402% deadlier than all other Vaccines combined.


https://expose-news.com/2022/08/05/covid-vaccines-7402-percent-deadlier-than-all-other-vaccines/


Confidential Pfizer Documents confirm 82-97% of COVID Vaccinated Pregnant Women sadly lost their Baby during Trial.


https://expose-news.com/2022/08/15/9-in-10-covid-vaccinated-women-lose-baby/


https://expose-news.com/2022/08/19/covid-jabs-75x-deadlier-than-all-vaccines/

COVID Vaccines are at least 75x deadlier than all other Vaccines combined according to Medicine Regulators.


Original Sauce GB News Live Recorded and up;loaded to:-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0YhwBJRreU


Watch GB News on Freeview 236, Sky HD 515, Virgin Media HD 626, YouView 236 and Freesat HD 216. Download the GB News App to watch live wherever you are, catch up with all our shows and get the latest news from the GBN family. https://www.gbnews.uk/freegbapp


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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

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Mark Steyn, Victims of Jabs, Special

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