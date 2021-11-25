World Wide Round Table Discussion

Welcome Robert V, Nina the Mystic, Dalibor, and Mandi Moo. Tonight we are discussing the world in our areas. What we think of the lock downs, mask wearing and the vaccine.How is this affecting us in our areas and how we are coping with it.What will come next.Have questions or would like to be on the show let me know hereMilky Way Soul Tribe EmailBrighteons://www.instagram.com/milkywaysoultribe/Fair Use Act Disclaimer This site is for educational purposes only. Fair Use Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Fair Use Definition Fair use is a doctrine in United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor