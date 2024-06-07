⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(1–7 June 2024)

▫️ From 1 to 7 June 2024, in response to the Kiev regime's attempts to hit Russian power facilities, the Russian Armed Forces carried out 27 group strikes by ground-, air-, and sea-based precision weapons, as well as strike drones, during which the Russian Armed Forces engaged power facilities that supported the work of enterprises of the Ukrainian military industrial enterprises.

In addition, the strikes hit depots of Western weapons and ammunition, missile and artillery equipment, uncrewed vessels, temporary deployment areas of AFU troops and mercenaries. The goal of the strikes have been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged.

▫️ The Sever Group of Forces continued advancing to the depths of the enemy's defence and inflicted damage on manpower and hardware of seven formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as on one marine brigade, as well as on the two territorial defence brigades. Thirty-six counter-attacks of AFU assault groups were repelled during the week.

The enemy losses were up to 1,400 troops, five tanks, 11 armoured fighting vehicles, including one Stryker armoured personnel carrier, and two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 32 motor vehicles, as well as 26 field artillery guns.

▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces has taken more advantageous lines over the past week. Strikes were delivered at units of the four mechanised, one tank, and one airmobile brigades of the AFU, two territorial defence brigades, and two Ukrainian National Guard brigades.

Eleven counter-attacks launched by AFU units were repelled. The AFU losses amounted to up to 2,850 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, 19 armoured fighting vehicles, 34 motor vehicles, and 25 field artillery guns.

▫️ Over the past week, the Yug Group of Forces has improved the situation along the front line, liberated Paraskoviyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), and hit manpower and hardware of 14 AFU formations.

The enemy suffered losses of up to 2,835 Ukrainian troops, 14 armoured fighting vehicles, 29 motor vehicles, 35 field artillery guns, including 13 Western-made guns, as well as one Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery system. Seven AFU ammunition depots have been eliminated.

▫️ During the week, the Tsentr Group of Forces carried on advancing into the depths of the enemy's defence and liberated Umanskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Strikes were delivered at nine AFU and Ukrainian National Guard units, and 39 counter-attacks of the enemy were repelled.

Over the past week, the enemy has suffered losses of up to 2,690 troops, two U.S.-made Abrams tanks, 14 armoured fighting vehicles, to include two U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 21 motor vehicles, 62 field artillery guns, as well as one HIMARS MLRS combat vehicle.

▫️ The Vostok Group of Forces has improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on the manpower and hardware of the two brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the two territorial defence brigades.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 935 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, seven armoured fighting vehicles, 37 motor vehicles, and ten field artillery guns.

▫️ The Dnepr Group of Forces has inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of three marine brigades, one mechanised, one infantry, and one mountain assault brigades, one territorial defence brigade, and formations of the Ukrainian National Guard over the past week.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 430 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, 32 motor vehicles, and 24 field artillery guns.

▫️ Air defence systems have shot down two MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, two Tochka-U operational-tactical missiles, two converted surface-to-surface guided missiles of the S-200 system, 17 French-made Hammer guided bombs, three U.S.-made Patriot missiles, three Neptune anti-ship missiles, 93 U.S.-made HIMARS, Czech-made Vampire, and Olkha projectiles, as well as 424 unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️ In addition, one Su-25 ground-attack aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force was hit by a Lancet loitering munition. ▫️Over the past week, 27 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered.

📊 In total, 610 airplanes and 274 helicopters, 25,326 unmanned aerial vehicles, 528 air defence missile systems, 16,287 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,330 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 10,188 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 22,336 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.