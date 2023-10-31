The Truth About Gaza You Will Not Get from the US or Israeli Media - Documentary: Gaza Fights for Freedom

In 2018, 2.3 million Gaza residents herded into a caged strip of land 5x25 miles, considered the poorest and one of the most populated places on earth, decided they had to take some kind of action to preserve their rights, dignity and lives. They organized a march for the return (to their homes and property). Unarmed they assembled near the border fence and set up tents as a public protest. OK, for the first few days, Israeli snipers began to turn it into a blood bath. Randomly targeting civilian protestors men, woman and even children as young as 2 yrs of age.



They then began to target the paramedics treating the wounded they had shot and the press showing the truth of what was happening. Both groups clearly marked as such and unarmed. Both serious violations of international standards and clearly war crimes.

This is the story of Gaza, that march and those sniper murders and more. You will not get this from our pro-Israeli media or the Israeli reporting on the situation. But , it is undeniably the truth. If you can accept the truth, give it a watch. If you are fully bought into the Israeli side of the story and their present genocide against woman and children, Muslim or not, then skip this documentary.

#gaza #israel #hamas

