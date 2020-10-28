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Did James Madison Reject Nullification?
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2 views • October 28, 2020
Opponents of nullification often cite James Madison - author of the Virginia Resolutions of 1798 - as conclusive evidence that the doctrine is unconstitutional and should never be used in any situation. They primarily use his own words in 1830-1835 - but almost completely ignore the context of what he wrote.
Path to Liberty: October 28, 2020
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Path to Liberty: October 28, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Powered by Restream https://restream.io/
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