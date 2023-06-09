"Shall NOT be Infringed" is pretty damn clear is it not???
Do YOU need a "Black Robed Priest" to "interpret it" for you???
I don't!
Original video:
Police and Tennessee open carry loaded rifles AR-15s. 2nd Amendment on Memorial Day Weekend in TN
https://youtu.be/ZwaQqqPDsuI
Here's the Deal video:
COPS SPEECHLESS WHEN MAN REFUSES TO COMPLY! "NOT TODAY"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dUwX1yv--m4/
