"Shall NOT be Infringed" is pretty damn clear is it not???



Do YOU need a "Black Robed Priest" to "interpret it" for you???

I don't!

Original video:

Police and Tennessee open carry loaded rifles AR-15s. 2nd Amendment on Memorial Day Weekend in TN

https://youtu.be/ZwaQqqPDsuI

Here's the Deal video:

COPS SPEECHLESS WHEN MAN REFUSES TO COMPLY! "NOT TODAY"

https://www.bitchute.com/video/dUwX1yv--m4/