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THE OFFICIAL COVID NARRATIVE IS FALLING TO PIECES
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81 views • October 05, 2020
TheCrowhouse


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Dr Sam Baily - COVID-19 - Who Fact Checks the Fact Checkers?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T5dWbxwoCZI

Press For Truth - THIS Is How You CONDITION The Masses For The MILITARIZATION OF COVID-19(84):
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jXgWE3c4y8iU/?list=notifications&;randomize=false

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - Crimes against Humanity:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kr04gHbP5MQ

Tory MP urges mandatory Covid-19 vaccine & certificate for travel:
https://gript.ie/mandatory-covid-vaccine-certificate-f-travel-abroad/

Ultimate Proof: Covid-19 Was Planned To Usher In The New World Order:
http://tapnewswire.com/2020/09/ultimate-proof-covid-19-was-planned-to-usher-in-the-new-world-order/

Trump’s New C19 Advisor Cites Research Showing Widespread Immunity! Calls out CDC Head Redfield’s False Testimony to Stunned Press:
https://thegnmsolution.com/trumps-new-c19-advisor-cites-research-showing-widespread-immunity-calls-out-cdc-head-redfields-false-testimony-to-stunned-press/

Operation Moonshot proposals are scientifically unsound, experts argue:
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2020-09-moonshot-scientifically-unsound-experts.html

COVID Stickers - Anti-ganda Print Files:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xa6th9n4b7spkd1/AABL5HuuuW0ojclJeGImsa9ua?dl=0

Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZB65bYs&;t

Daniel Andrews Premier of Victoria Contact:
https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/contact-us

Dr OFFERS $5000 FOR PROOF THAT THE CV19 EXISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-CLY-61QC4&;t

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
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vaccinethecrowhouseaustraliavirusbill gatesisolationrnacovid-19pcr testnew zeelanddr sam baily
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