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The Tax Return Question | If I Was Donald Trump
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20 views • October 29, 2020
What If I Was Donald Trump? Stefan Molyneux answers Lester Holt's question about Donald Trump's tax returns - as if he was Donald Trump.
"No, I am being asked about my tax returns not because my opponent cares about what is in them, but because she desperately wants to distract you from the disasters she helped create, and the real solutions I have."
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"No, I am being asked about my tax returns not because my opponent cares about what is in them, but because she desperately wants to distract you from the disasters she helped create, and the real solutions I have."
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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