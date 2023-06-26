A MESSAGE FOR FUTURE GENERATIONS

If we do not dismantle the Corporation which falsely claims to be your Government they will murder everyone on Earth!
There is nothing legitimate about our government!
It's a corporation and it's CEO's are SELECTED not "Elected"
So wake up, organize, and let's prosecute these criminals under COMMON LAW! The #BAR Association and our Judiciary are also Corporate entities, and are involved in the criminal enterprise!
So they gotta go too!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.