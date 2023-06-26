Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A MESSAGE FOR FUTURE GENERATIONS
channel image
America at War
38 Subscribers
157 views
Published a day ago

If we do not dismantle the Corporation which falsely claims to be your Government they will murder everyone on Earth!

There is nothing legitimate about our government!
It's a corporation and it's CEO's are SELECTED not "Elected"

So wake up, organize, and let's prosecute these criminals under COMMON LAW! The #BAR Association and our Judiciary are also Corporate entities, and are involved in the criminal enterprise!

So they gotta go too!

Keywords
corruptionconstitutioncrimeeviltruthpolicegovernmentlawcourts

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket