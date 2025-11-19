Joe Oltmann Untamed | Tevi Troy, Mark Lynch | Government Transparency, Dearborn | 11.19.25

Today on Joe Oltmann Untamed, Joe breaks down a wave of major developments hitting the country at once: FBI credibility crises, escalating election integrity battles, and a rapidly growing divide inside the America First movement. Joe reacts to the latest posts from across the movement, calling out political complacency, federal overreach, and the widening frustration among citizens who believe the system is failing them. He opens the show with a direct warning that talk is no longer enough — action is needed.

The spotlight turns to Dearborn, where tensions escalated following a high-profile protest led by January 6 figure Jake Lang. Joe examines the deeper issues behind the clashes — cultural conflict, demographic change, community tensions, and the national debate over assimilation, constitutional rights, and free expression. A series of viral clips from the protest and city council meeting illustrate just how combustible the environment has become, raising serious questions about local governance, law enforcement, and political narratives shaping the moment.

Later, Joe is joined by presidential historian and former HHS Deputy Secretary Tevi Troy, who breaks down how past administrations handled power struggles between the White House, federal agencies, and major industries. Troy connects historical precedent to today’s battles over national security, public health policy, and executive authority. Alos South Carolina Senate candidate Mark Lynch joins the show to discuss corruption, runaway spending, failed judges, and why he believes Washington’s political class has abandoned everyday Americans. It’s a packed, high-energy episode that pulls no punches.





