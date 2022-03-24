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Virtue Signaling About Ukraine!
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AwakenWithJP


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Meet the guy who virtue signals about Ukraine! We all know someone who loves to consume the mainstream narrative on all political issues. This is no exception. Here's everything you need to know about Ukraine, Russia, Putin, and all the woke companies that are pulling out of Russia!

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