A Biological ID System Has Already Been Deployed

Fluorescent Glow In Faces Of The Vaxxed Under UV Light

* This is a follow-up to my last report on Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea’s hydrogel research. Her work is shown through scientific testing — and backed up by government and NGO documentation.

* The evidence shows that humanity has already been infected with cutting-edge surveillance nanotechnology.

* Those who received the ’rona shots emit a fluorescent orange glow in their faces that’s visible under UV light of 365 nano-meters.

* Those who have been exposed to shedding emit this glow around their nose.

* The more shots a person received, the more they glow under UV light.

* After a hot shower, filaments are expelled through the skin of the vaxxed. These filaments also emit a glow under UV light; and have been shown to move on their own in spastic movements.

* The filaments are also attracted to people, which could explain how shedding occurs from the vaxxed to unvaxxed.

* It seems clear that the ones running this diabolical program are using biblical prophecy as their playbook.

* Never forget: we still have free will.





Reese Reports | 20 February 2024

https://banned.video/watch?id=65d4a7ce0d63da299e1f1aa6