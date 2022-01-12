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Copenhagen Conference, 2015
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2 views • January 12, 2022
Originally posted to YouTube on Feb 15, 2018. This video had 2,156 views and 98 likes.
Dr. Breggin’s speech was delivered via Skype to Denmark on September 16, 2015 to a conference titled "Psychiatric Drugs Do More Harm Than Good," sponsored by Peter C Gøtzsche, MD, professor in clinical research design and analysis, specialist in internal medicine, and the director of the Nordic Cochrane Centre. Dr. Gøtzsche introduces Dr. Breggin.
Dr. Breggin’s speech was delivered via Skype to Denmark on September 16, 2015 to a conference titled "Psychiatric Drugs Do More Harm Than Good," sponsored by Peter C Gøtzsche, MD, professor in clinical research design and analysis, specialist in internal medicine, and the director of the Nordic Cochrane Centre. Dr. Gøtzsche introduces Dr. Breggin.
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