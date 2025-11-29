BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NFL Made Bad Decision Choosing Bad Bunny for Super Bowl Halftime Show #jeffcrouere
NFL Should Listen to Fans and Focus on Football, not Politics. NFL Should Stop Pandering to the Woke Left. Polls Show Fans Don't Want NFL to be Political. NFL Fans Want to be Entertained Not Preached to About Politics. NFL is Promoting Social Justice Causes to Preach to Fans, The NFL Made Huge Mistake in Giving Super Bowl Halftime Show to Rapper Jay-Z. The Choice of Bad Bunny Was an Insult to Trump & MAGA Loving Americans. Americans Should Turn Off Bad Bunny's Show and Watch TPUSA's Show.


To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics,

Please donate via our PayPal Link:

 https://www.crouere.net/donate

Your contributions are gratefully accepted!


Our Sponsors:


Buy American Made Products at Switch2USA, https://switch2usa.com

 718-869-9020.


Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.


#jeffcrouere, #trumpnews #trump #republicans #politicalnews #politicalcommentary #badbunny, #nflnews #nflfootball #nflsuperbowl #jayz #sportsnews #superbowllx


