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Healing with Dr Daniels - Why Health Care Costs are not a Problem, What is, and How to Solve it (ARCHIVED Radio Show 06.17.14)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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43 views • October 22, 2021

The show's title is Why Health Care Costs are not a Problem, What is, and How to Solve it (Some Audio Issues due to Weather) 

 

National Health Insurance , Medicare, Medicaid and insurance in general have been proposed as solutions to the inability of people to pay for health care. Prices are too high. So we are told. What if the price was just perfect and the real issue is far more sinister? Tune in as Dr Daniels puts the Standard of Care in the limelight and exposes several cases for the Bunko Squad. Don’t you be the next mark. 

 

 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/ 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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