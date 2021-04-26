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KLA.tv | Le compte à rebours de la mort est lancé ! par Ivo Sasek
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30 views • April 26, 2021
« L'Espagne vaccine déjà sa population avec ces vaccins contre lesquels des experts indépendants mettent en garde depuis des mois – mais en vain, car ils ont été censurés par le mainstream, YouTube, Facebook et autres. Selon le mainstream, les Espagnols inscrivent désormais sur une liste de données protégées tous les gens qui refusent le vaccin... une liste accessible uniquement à tous les pays voisins qui veulent savoir qui veut entrer dans leur pays sans être vacciné... Et bien super ! Ainsi seuls en ont connaissance ceux qui ont réellement le pouvoir d’interdire tout ce que la vie a à offrir »
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Transcription intégrale de la vidéo en PDF (français) :
https://urlr.me/qnXTS
Source vidéo :
https://www.kla.tv/17973
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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