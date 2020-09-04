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AMERICAN DREAM OR DYSTOPIAN NIGHTMARE?
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111 views • September 04, 2020
AMERICAN DREAM OR DYSTOPIAN NIGHTMARE?
As we enter perhaps the most controversial election this country has ever seen, Del warns that if we don’t wake up now, our future could look very dystopian. Will we #bebrave and fight back against the powers that threaten to drug our children, mandate masks, inject us with poison, and track our every move? Del asks if we will join him in making a difference and saving our country from total tyranny.
#COVID19 #Health #Freedom #FreedomorForce #1984
As we enter perhaps the most controversial election this country has ever seen, Del warns that if we don’t wake up now, our future could look very dystopian. Will we #bebrave and fight back against the powers that threaten to drug our children, mandate masks, inject us with poison, and track our every move? Del asks if we will join him in making a difference and saving our country from total tyranny.
#COVID19 #Health #Freedom #FreedomorForce #1984
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