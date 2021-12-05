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New COVID ‘Scariant’: Fact or Fiction with Dr. Kaufman
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100 views • December 05, 2021
New COVID ‘Scariant’: Fact or Fiction with Dr. Kaufman
No virus - no wariants. Period!
The world faces more lockdowns, travel restrictions, and coerced vaccinations as the WHO announces (and thousands of media stories) the sudden appearance of a new, potentially deadly strain. What’s going on? Hear from one of the world’s leading experts on the topic, and dive deep into an uncensored discussion!
Thanks for this powerful piece of work - exposing this moronic evil
source:
https://besovereign.com/greenmedinfo/greenmedinfo-free-787/28-nov-14-00-new-covid-scariant-fact-or-fiction-with-dr-kaufman?fbclid=IwAR27lcDzNHwGNsBEZKuMlKc_aHmrBpolLZ5kwp-Qq-UfmeUgDkF3-yfeGJs&;video_id=200
No virus - no wariants. Period!
The world faces more lockdowns, travel restrictions, and coerced vaccinations as the WHO announces (and thousands of media stories) the sudden appearance of a new, potentially deadly strain. What’s going on? Hear from one of the world’s leading experts on the topic, and dive deep into an uncensored discussion!
Thanks for this powerful piece of work - exposing this moronic evil
source:
https://besovereign.com/greenmedinfo/greenmedinfo-free-787/28-nov-14-00-new-covid-scariant-fact-or-fiction-with-dr-kaufman?fbclid=IwAR27lcDzNHwGNsBEZKuMlKc_aHmrBpolLZ5kwp-Qq-UfmeUgDkF3-yfeGJs&;video_id=200
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