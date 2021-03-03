Thinks he's funny

All Police are terroristsAn act only has force of law with the consent of the governed . Claim of Right 1689(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)The "good/bad cop" question can be disposed of decisively. We need only consider the following:1 Every cop has agreed to enforce laws; as part of his job all of them.2 Many of the laws are manifestly unjust, or even cruel or wicked.3 Therefore every cop has agreed to act as an enforcer of laws that are manifestly unjust, or even cruel and wickedThere are no good cops.-Dr. Robert HiggsTerrorism: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.NPAS INTIMIDATIONPOLICE HARASSMENT