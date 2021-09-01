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Taliban Offered Kabul to U.S. - Biden Refused
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378 views • September 01, 2021
Drew Berquist is a counterterrorism specialist, deployed to Afghanistan over 30 times, and he joined Stew Peters to discuss the INTENTIONALLY planned fall of Afghanistan which will lead to China's takeover and most definitely the re-deployment of U.S. forces to the region.
https://rumble.com/vlx992-source-taliban-offered-kabul-to-u.s.-biden-refused.html
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
https://rumble.com/vlx992-source-taliban-offered-kabul-to-u.s.-biden-refused.html
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
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