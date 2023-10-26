Josh Hawley on Immigration Border Crisis, Child Trafficking

Josh Hawley: Here’s the Biden Administration’s idea of securing the border. Give unaccompanied migrant children a presentation on “their rights” - and then turn them right over to sex and labor traffickers
@HawleyMO
https://x.com/HawleyMO/status/1717225423849791964?s=20
