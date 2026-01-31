A sixth generation cattle rancher sounds the alarm about mRNA-injected livestock.





A total of 525 hogs were injected with mRNA vaccines. After 21 days, 30% of them had either died or had near-death symptoms.





Autopsies discovered remnants of the vaccine inside the meat of the hogs that had passed away, raising safety concerns about the meat we're putting in our bodies.





