A sixth generation cattle rancher sounds the alarm about mRNA-injected livestock.
A total of 525 hogs were injected with mRNA vaccines. After 21 days, 30% of them had either died or had near-death symptoms.
Autopsies discovered remnants of the vaccine inside the meat of the hogs that had passed away, raising safety concerns about the meat we're putting in our bodies.
