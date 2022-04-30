BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Something's FISHY About Musk's Twitter Deal... | Man in America
KristallKlar
KristallKlar
262 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
71 views • April 30, 2022
Is Elon Musk a champion of free speech, or a globalist in disguise? Is his latest move to buy Twitter a step towards freedom, or has he pulled the rug out from under Trump's Truth Social at the critical moment? It smells like something fishy is going on... and I'm going to get to the bottom of it in today's LIVE show.

Today’s show is brought to you by RiseTV, where it’s our mission to awaken, uplift, and unite America—one show at a time. Get your free trial of RiseTV: https://bit.ly/3jLYL6x

Follow Man in America on Telegram: https://t.me/maninamerica

Man in America: https://open.spotify.com/show/6SBszdk1BlQ5jMltclgYiy
Full podcast: https://open.spotify.com/episode/7aI6uJJQtnh9US5ubIxGxR  (1:43:45)

This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. Clip from: https://www.facebook.com/ManInAmerica/videos/670537657545355/ - (53:42).

Something's FISHY About Musk's Twitter Deal... | Man in America

Something's FISHY About Musk's Twitter Deal, Man in America, April 26 2022
Keywords
man in americaapril 26 2022somethings fishy about musks twitter deal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Garrison Vance
Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Belle Carter
9/11&#8217;s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

9/11’s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

Douglas Harrington
The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

Mike Adams
The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

Mike Adams
Johnson Says Trump&#8217;s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Johnson Says Trump’s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy