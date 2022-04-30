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Something's FISHY About Musk's Twitter Deal... | Man in America
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71 views • April 30, 2022
Is Elon Musk a champion of free speech, or a globalist in disguise? Is his latest move to buy Twitter a step towards freedom, or has he pulled the rug out from under Trump's Truth Social at the critical moment? It smells like something fishy is going on... and I'm going to get to the bottom of it in today's LIVE show.
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Full podcast: https://open.spotify.com/episode/7aI6uJJQtnh9US5ubIxGxR (1:43:45)
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. Clip from: https://www.facebook.com/ManInAmerica/videos/670537657545355/ - (53:42).
Something's FISHY About Musk's Twitter Deal... | Man in America
Something's FISHY About Musk's Twitter Deal, Man in America, April 26 2022
Today’s show is brought to you by RiseTV, where it’s our mission to awaken, uplift, and unite America—one show at a time. Get your free trial of RiseTV: https://bit.ly/3jLYL6x
Follow Man in America on Telegram: https://t.me/maninamerica
Man in America: https://open.spotify.com/show/6SBszdk1BlQ5jMltclgYiy
Full podcast: https://open.spotify.com/episode/7aI6uJJQtnh9US5ubIxGxR (1:43:45)
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. Clip from: https://www.facebook.com/ManInAmerica/videos/670537657545355/ - (53:42).
Something's FISHY About Musk's Twitter Deal... | Man in America
Something's FISHY About Musk's Twitter Deal, Man in America, April 26 2022
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