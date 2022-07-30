And We Know 7.29.2022 INDICTMENTS coming! K@sh exposes more! DEMS flipping to GOP! War RUMORS! Win with PRAYER!

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LT of And We Know
July 29, 2022
What an amazing battle we continue to face. The intros you see are from months ago but are still relevant today. The Biden clan is slipping, the media is in panic mode, the evidence is pouring in, we will see this, the LIV golf tour and President Trump, more reports on the thing they want placed into your body… let’s go
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