BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON E315 Parash 46 Ekev D’varim (Deut) 7:12-11:25

Deu 10:15 Only Adonai took enough pleasure in your ancestors to love them and choose their descendants after them — yourselves — above all peoples, as he still does today. Deu 10:16 Therefore, circumcise the foreskin of your heart; and don't be stiffnecked any longer!





This is one of the hardest things to do circumcision of the heart. Why one asks? For we live in a sin filled nation and world. The sad fact is it does not change the word of God. If you want to get into heaven the requirements are still the same.





The second theme for this Parash is Deu 7:26 Don't bring something abhorrent into your house, or you will share in the curse that is on it; instead, you are to detest it completely, loathe it utterly; for it is set apart for destruction.





This part makes people hit the floor. It still does not change the rules.





