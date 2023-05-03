Create New Account
World Press Freedom Day In Your Face. Blinken's stage stormed by protestors!
Members of @codepink storm the stage as Sec. Of State Blinken speaks, demanding Julian Assange be freed. THIS is what the spirit of free press looks like.

“It’s completely hypocritical for Secretary Blinken to discuss “press freedom” while our government seeks no justice for American journalists killed by our allies and seeks to punish truth-tellers like Julian Assange,” according to the Code Pink organization. 

This is not the first time the organization interrupted Blinken.

Last month, CODEPINK activists interrupted Antony Blinken at the Foreign Relations Committee Senate hearing “American Diplomacy and Global Leadership: Review of The FY24 State Department Budget Request.”

“One by one the group stood up holding signs referencing key areas where Blinken is failing as a diplomat including: Ukraine: Peace Talks Now!; China is Not Our Enemy; Free Palestine; No $$$ to Israeli Apartheid; Cuba Off the Terrorist List; Lift Sanctions of Venezuela and Cuba; and No War!”

