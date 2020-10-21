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(MIAC #288) Surviving the Reset Using Knowledge from Prior Civilizations
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
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116 views • October 21, 2020
Michael Lazaro from https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com and David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discuss energetic changes on Earth as the Sun moves into its 400-year cycle affecting crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is an energetic timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.

•Plasma bolts sculpting the Earth’s Surface
•Technology reset every 400 years
•What happened to civilizations of the last interglacial 120,000 years ago
•Magnetic and oxygen changes on Earth
•Human lifespans during the different Yugas
•Causes of ageing in the human body
•What happens when you fast?
•Calorific restriction for more energy
•Cellulose = wood Pulp in your Food
•Cellulose content in low fat foods increasing
•USA Food Lobby pushing to increase percentages of cellulose in foods
•Shrinkflation
•Meat is now 3% cellulose
•David LaPoint primer field in our Sun

*** Members Only Climate Preparedness Channels ***
https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030
Tip Jar via - paypal.me/adapt2030

🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0...
🔵 My Patriot Supply http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com

Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi

*** ADAPT 2030 NEWSLETTER & RESOURCES ***
http://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...

#technologyreset #plasmageology #shrinkflation #hyperinflation #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
_______________________________________

*** PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ***
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/a...
Libsyn: http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030

LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)
Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Freedomslips.com

_________________________________________

*** ADAPT 2030 SOCIAL MEDIA ***
MINDS https://minds.com/ADAPT2030
GAB https://gab.ai/adapt2030

STEEMIT https://steemit.com/@adapt2030
MEDIUM https://medium.com/@globalcooling

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/ada...
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dazy...

*** Video & Audio Content ***
Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org
Keywords
changesearthcoolingextremeglobalwarmingweatheranimalclimatechangeadapt2030extremeweathergrandsolarminimumanomalieseddyglobalwarmingclimatecrisiscosmicraysdaviddubyneeconomiccrisis
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