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Pope Francis Claims That God Is Going To Flood The Earth Again, Then Denies The Flood Of Noah
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102 views • March 13, 2021
Apologist Justin Derby responds to Pope Francis' recent claims that God is going to flood the earth again through climate change even though God himself said he would never flood the earth again, and that the flood of Noah never happened, which is what God said scoffers in the last days would say.

Pope Francis warns mankind faces a second 'great flood' caused by global warming:
https://archive.ph/ZPgOm

Pope Francis declares evolution and Big Bang theory are real and God is not 'a magician with a magic wand':
https://archive.ph/kkhxd

Pope Francis Denies That Jesus Physically Rose From The Dead:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/azV9CcULmENJ/

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