Alex Jones Full Show 3/22/26 W/ Matt Bracken

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FULL MONDAY ALEX JONES SHOW: US Postpones Military Strikes On Energy Infrastructure, Iran Calls Trump To Start Negotiations! Trump Stresses No Nuclear Weapons For Iran & Warns US Will ‘Just Keep Bombing’ If Talks Fail! PLUS, ICE Agents Deployed To US Airports Amid TSA Chaos! CEO Of http://Muckraker.com Anthony Rubin Joins The Alex Jones Show To Detail His Latest Exposés Revealing Criminal Petitioners Exchanging Cash, Cigarettes, & Drugs For Signatures In California! ALSO, Author Brandon Weichert Makes Bold Predictions On The Future Of The Iran War! FINALLY, Former Navy SEAL & Counterterrorism Expert, Matt Bracken, Details How A Ground Invasion In Iran Would Unfold If Trump Decides To Make The Order! THIS IS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — 3/23/26