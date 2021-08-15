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Treetop Flyer - Cycles of Abuse, Heavy Handed Government, and ACTION - Episode 12
Truth Ark
Truth Ark
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91 views • August 15, 2021
Some of the topics we touch on in Episode 12 -

Cycles of abuse and torture
How to deal with Door To Door Forced Vaccines
Isolation and Quarantine of Local Rural Populations
Child Abuse
Covid has never been proven to exist

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Treetop Flyer has been speaking, making podcasts, and leading workshops for 20 years. He has a ton of experience in many fields and we are excited to be collaborating on a series sharing his thoughts on how to improve life in 2021!


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The truth is here.Truth ark is a group of free thinkers and freedom lovers looking to share information from all perspectives to learn and raise ourselves up through the lost art of critical thinking.If you are the type of person that notices the serendipitous nature of life you are not alone. Fake news, science, and statistics are being used to justify global change and inhumane treatment of the communities at large.This group naturally formed as a small group of diverse individuals that were looking to see if others were noticing the same irregularities. Our group is full of folks from all walks of life; diverse interests, political philosophy, economics, health, space, history and how we perceive consciousness as a whole.If you would like to connect and talk with other free thinkers we are always looking for more perspective to add to the conversation.


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[email protected]

Brighteon - truthark
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https://twitter.com/TruthArkInfo

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Keywords
vaccinesabusetruthgovernmenttortureisolationquarantinecovidtruth ark
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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