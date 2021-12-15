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🤧 My Secret Weapon for Cold & Flu Season 🤒
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314 views • December 15, 2021
What I use and recommend: (Links Below)
Portable Nebulizer: https://amzn.to/3ytY9JF
Saline Solution for Inhalation: https://amzn.to/3ypoXuM
2% Iodine Lugol's Solution: https://amzn.to/3GHksyi
Food Grade Hydrogen Peroxide 3%: https://amzn.to/3IJIHhb
Medicine Dropper: https://amzn.to/3DU31Zw
Fingertip Pulse Oximeter: https://amzn.to/3pZWI1Y
Amazon Brand Hydrogen Peroxide 3%: https://amzn.to/3IX8IKe
Fine Mist Plastic Spray Bottle: https://amzn.to/3ylG0xI
Essential Oil Diffuser: https://amzn.to/3ymydQ9
Whole-House Evaporative Humidifier: https://amzn.to/3pWxlxF
I share what I've learned and do using nebulized hydrogen peroxide against colds, flus and upper respetory infection.
Portable Nebulizer: https://amzn.to/3ytY9JF
Saline Solution for Inhalation: https://amzn.to/3ypoXuM
2% Iodine Lugol's Solution: https://amzn.to/3GHksyi
Food Grade Hydrogen Peroxide 3%: https://amzn.to/3IJIHhb
Medicine Dropper: https://amzn.to/3DU31Zw
Fingertip Pulse Oximeter: https://amzn.to/3pZWI1Y
Amazon Brand Hydrogen Peroxide 3%: https://amzn.to/3IX8IKe
Fine Mist Plastic Spray Bottle: https://amzn.to/3ylG0xI
Essential Oil Diffuser: https://amzn.to/3ymydQ9
Whole-House Evaporative Humidifier: https://amzn.to/3pWxlxF
I share what I've learned and do using nebulized hydrogen peroxide against colds, flus and upper respetory infection.
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