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Hips News: Slavery Debunked
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40 views • August 03, 2021
Hips News will attempt to bring a clearer
Accurate depiction of America’s darkest stories!
Were we already here? Did we really travel by boat( as suggested)? What about the African connection? Is there a connection?
Is what we have learned in school, history books, and tv series true or a diabolical ruse.
Join Hip News as we detect, breakdown, Dissect the myth of slavery.
Accurate depiction of America’s darkest stories!
Were we already here? Did we really travel by boat( as suggested)? What about the African connection? Is there a connection?
Is what we have learned in school, history books, and tv series true or a diabolical ruse.
Join Hip News as we detect, breakdown, Dissect the myth of slavery.
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