"Bar Ministry: Reaching the Lost in Unlikely Places with Randall Reeder"





Discover how ministry can extend beyond traditional spaces in Bar Ministry: Reaching the Lost in Unlikely Places. Join Randall Reeder as he shares his journey into unconventional ministry, bringing faith and hope to bars and unlikely community spaces.Show more



In this inspiring episode, you'll learn:

-How Randall found his calling to connect with people where they are.

-The power of authentic relationships and listening without judgment.

-Practical lessons for stepping out of your comfort zone and making a meaningful impact.



Be inspired by real stories of transformation and discover how even the most unexpected places can become spaces for healing and connection.



-Tune in now and be encouraged to see ministry in a whole new light!



