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NewsQuiz w/Cedric and Brian
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2 views • March 24, 2022
In this episode of “NewsQuiz,” the contestants are Cedric and Brian. Topics discussed in this episode include big tech censorship, supreme court nominee Kentaji Jackson, transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, President Trump removing his endorsement from Mo’ Brooks, Biden deploying troops to Ukraine, Biden’s DOJ spying on Project Veritas and ever-increasing gas prices. Tune in for news commentary and analysis in a gameshow format. Fun and informative.
Be sure to check out Cedric and Brian’s YouTube channel.
Be sure to check out Cedric and Brian’s YouTube channel.
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