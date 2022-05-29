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New Zion Assembly - 5/29/22 - Are You a Disciple of Jesus?
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11 views • May 29, 2022
This week, I am concluding our sermon series entitled “The Church That Jesus Built.” Throughout this series, we have been examining the calling and purpose of the Church, in an effort to let every follower of Jesus Christ have the confidence of knowing that he is part of a Body Magnificent.
This week, our message focuses on identifying the Lord’s disciples today as outlined in the Scriptures.
New Zion Assembly is a digital online New Covenant congregation for true Israelites - the Body of Christ!
Teaching Presbyter Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart.
Watch previous sermons here: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/trunewsofficial
This week, our message focuses on identifying the Lord’s disciples today as outlined in the Scriptures.
New Zion Assembly is a digital online New Covenant congregation for true Israelites - the Body of Christ!
Teaching Presbyter Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart.
Watch previous sermons here: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/trunewsofficial
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