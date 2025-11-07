BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - November 7 2025 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1484 followers
46 views • 1 day ago

November 7, 2025

rt.com


Over 50 people are wounded as a pair of explosions tear into a mosque at a high school in Jakarta. As Russian forces advance on the frontlines and liberate another city in the Zaporozhye region, a commander says his troops are clearing Kiev's forces from the key city of Kupyansk. The US Department of War kills three more in the Caribbean. Ahead in the programme we take a look at America's vision of intervention across South American and Africa and the common theme of its interest in energy rich nations. The IAEA says Germany is 'very seriously' looking to return to nuclear energy. That's as Berlin's industry is in pieces after falling for green energy schemes and ditching cheap Russian energy.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


newsrussiart
